MUMBAI: Key Indian equity indices opened at fresh highs during the early morning trade session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, consumer durables, capital goods and IT stocks witnessed healthy buying.

At 9.16 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded 16 points or 0.15 per cent higher at a new high of 10,757.55 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,877.71 points, traded at a fresh level of 34,903.28 points -- up 59.77 points or 0.17 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has touched a new high of 34,936.03 points during the intra-day trade so far.

The BSE market breadth was bullish as 818 stocks advanced as compared to 342 declines.

On Monday, easing inflation, coupled with an optimism surrounding quarterly corporate earnings, pushed the key indices higher, with the NSE Nifty50 index crossing the 10,700-mark for the first time.

The Nifty50 rose by 60.30 points or 0.56 per cent to close at a fresh level of 10,741.55 points, while the Sensex closed at a record high of 34,843.51 points -- up 251.12 points or 0.73 per cent.