NEW DELHI: Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday announced the launch of "HOBS" (Hosted OSS/BSS) -- a new platform for digital enterprises on Microsoft Azure.



The Cloud ready TCS HOBS platform will enable customers get to market quicker and benefit from a pay-as-you-use commercial model, the company said in a statement.



"By launching TCS HOBS on Microsoft Azure, communication service providers (CSPs) and other similar subscription based businesses can rapidly go live on TCS HOBS solution globally," said Kamal Bhadada, President, Communication, Media and Information Services (CMI) Business Group at TCS.



The new platform leverages micro services, natural language processing, Machine Learning and Big Data to drive automation, customer and employee experiences.



Globally, several service providers are already leveraging TCS "HOBS" platform for their digital transformation.



TCS HOBS is offered as Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) as well as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on Azure.



"We are excited to have TCS HOBS' solution on Microsoft Azure to help more digital enterprises optimise operational costs and enhance the customer experience," added Bob De Haven, General Manager, Communication & Media, Microsoft Corporation.



