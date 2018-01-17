NEW DELHI: The government has constituted a committee to look into issues raised by the apparel industry, which is going through a challenging phase, Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta said today.

"The apparel industry is going through a challenging phase and to address the concerns of the industry, a committee has been formed by the government to look into the issues raised by the industry," said the minister.

Besides, he said the package announced by the prime minister is benefiting the sector immensely.

Addressing at the inauguration of the India International Garment Fair (IIGF) here, Tamta said: "During the last IIGF, business worth USD 200 million was conducted and this time, I would like to see more buyers participating in the fair." Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman HKL Magu, who was also present on the occasion, said the fair is happening at a time when the industry is facing lots of challenges both domestically and globally.

"These are challenging times for the industry with global headwinds blowing over us. The post GST transformation for the industry has been challenging, but I am sure the industry will show the resilience it has shown in the past, and emerge stronger," Magu said.

A total of 294 exporters from 11 states namely Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are participating at the IIGF.