KOLKATA: The government today appointed senior IAS officer S Selvakumar as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL).

The state-owned SPMCIL produces bank notes, coins, postage stamps, non-judicial stamps and other official documents.

In an order issued today, the governmnt said S Selvakumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance has been assigned additional charge of the post of CMD, SPMCIL with effect from January 16, 2018.

Selvakumar replaces Anurag Agarwal who was appointed to the post on September 27, 2017.

The decision also comes days after the SPMCIL issued a notice on January 8 to all the four mints in Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad and Mumbai to stop minting of circulation coins owing to an inventory pile up.

The decision, however, was revoked on January 11.