MUMBAI: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's consumer goods and wellness brand Sri Sri Tattva plans to expand its retail footprint with 1,000 retail stores by end 2018, and is targeting Rs 500 crore revenue from them, a senior company executive has said.

The proposed stores will be opened on a franchisee model in associaiton with Franchise India.

"We've tied up with Franchise India, and will launch 1,000 odd stores in the next one year and have set a target of clocking Rs 500 crore revenue from this," Arvind Varchaswi, managing director of the FMCG brand told PTI, The company will have three type of stores -- Sri Sri Tattva Mart, Sri Sri Tattva Wellness Place, and Sri Sri Tattva Home and Health, he said here on the sidelines of the India Food Forum.

Sri Sri Tattva Mart, the first format, will showcase and sell its packaged food, personal and home care products, while Sri Sri Tattva Wellness Place will focus on health and wellness, and will have healthcare practitioners who will provide a detailed diagnosis and prescribe lifestyle and ayurveda medicines to patients.

The third format, Sri Sri Tattva Home & Health will retail the entire range of daily use products and medicines apart from also having ayurveda doctors, Varchaswi said.

The company currently operates in 33 countries and the focus will shift this year to Latin America, West Asia, the Far East, Russia and East Europe, he indicated.

The brand, which so far has limited online presence, though sells through its own website, today also tied up with online retailer BigBasket.

Sri Sri Tattva will make available over 120 of its front runner products on BigBasket, including 44 products from the personal care range, and 82 products in the food range.

It will also add to its existing range of groceries and staples, including organics, enhancing the premium offerings in this space from the portal.

Recently, Ramdev Baba's Patanjali Ayurveda officially launched its e-commerce operations to widen its reach, and has entered strategic partnerships with eight online retailers, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Grofers and Shopclues among others.