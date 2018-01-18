NEW DELHI: Google has launched "Cloud AutoML", a product that enables businesses with limited Machine Learning (ML) expertise to build high quality, custom Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to improve their product or service.



"Cloud AutoML" will let businesses and developers train custom vision models for their own use cases.



"At Google Cloud, our goal has been to lower the barrier of entry and make AI available to the largest possible community of developers, researchers, and businesses. Our Google Cloud AI team has been making good progress towards this goal," Jia Li, Head of R&D, Cloud AI and ML, said in a statement late on Wednesday.



Businesses with limited ML expertise can leverage "Cloud AutoML" to start building their own high-quality custom models by leveraging advanced techniques like learning2learn and transfer learning from Google.



Google's first "Cloud AutoML" release is "Cloud AutoML Vision", a service that makes it faster and easier to create custom ML models for image recognition.



Its drag and drop interface lets users easily upload images, train and manage models, and then deploy those trained models directly on Google Cloud.



"AutoML Vision" provides a simple graphical user interface that lets businesses specify data, then turns that data into a high-quality model customised for specific needs.



"'AutoML Vision' is the result of our close collaboration with the Google Brain and other Google AI teams, and is the first of several Cloud AutoML products in development that aims to make it easier for more businesses to adopt ML," Li said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now