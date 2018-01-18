An Indian one rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai . REUTERS/Files

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 63.8431 against the US dollar and 77.8822 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 63.9797 and 78.3495, yesterday.

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 88.2822 and 57.41 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.