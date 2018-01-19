NEW DELHI: Shares of Yes Bank today rose by over 2 per cent after the company reported a growth of 22 per cent in its net profit during the third quarter ended December 2017.

The scrip gained 2.37 per cent to close at Rs 348.30 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.45 per cent to Rs 352.

On NSE, shares of the company went up by 2.38 per cent to settle at Rs 349.35.

Private sector lender Yes Bank yesterday reported a growth of 22 per cent in its net profit at Rs 1,076.87 crore during the third quarter ended December 2017.

The bank had reported a profit of Rs 882.63 crore in the October-December quarter of 2016-17.

In a stock exchange filing, the bank said its total income during the third quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 6,492.56 crore as against Rs 5,229.96 crore in the year-ago period.