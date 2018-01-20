Koinex was India’s first multi currency exchange. Koinex launched in Aug 25th and took the market by storm. Koinex had one of the fastest KYC in the market. They were the ones to introduce instant deposit or withdrawals. But in dec last week they abruptly announced that they are pausing deposits and withdrawals citing issues with payment processors and banks.

People expected this to get resolved soon. But Koinex took 10 days and people’s money was stuck. They resumed withdrawals for a short 48 hour window on 8th Jan.

Koinex right now has a payment gateway option for deposits which charges 2% every time a deposit transaction is made.

For users who want to start trading cryptocurrency there is an alternative that is there.

Bit bns:

Pros:

Fast KYC verification

Fast Deposits & Withdrawals

No transaction fee till 31st Jan

Launching multiple altcoins

Cons:

Support tickets can be more speedily resolved

Bit BnS is a multicurrency exchange which supports trading in ripple and bitcoin currently. Bit Bns (Bns according to their website means buy and sell) They have a quick KYC process and takes less than 30 mins for KYC verification. Bitbns supports 3 deposit options. UPI (which is the most recommended and fastest) NEFT / IMPS / RTGS. Users can add bitbns account and then transfer money or cryptocurrency after KYC verification and start trading.

There is no trading fee currently and also deposits and withdrawals are not charged till Jan 31st for users registering before Jan 15th. Bit bns was the first to launch a flash sale around bitcoin and ripple where users were given free bitcoins and ripples.

How to register

1) Register with your email address. For online registration, you will need a username and a password.

2) Validate your email address with the email they send.

3) Login into your account and upload your Identity verification documents (PAN Card, Aadhar Card) and mobile phone number. You will get SMS with a verification code. Your mobile phone is also used to protect your account.