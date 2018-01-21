KOCHI: In a move that may help spice farmers get better prices for their produce, the Spices Board is pushing for geographical indication (GI) tag for eight more spices. At present, 13 spices cultivated in India have the GI tag.

The Board is currently in talks with various states to get GI tags for Alleppey Finger Turmeric, Cochin Ginger, Erode Turmeric, Lakadong Turmeric, Rajapuri Turmeric, Kumbharaj Coriander, Jamnagar Garlic, and Nizamabad Turmeric.

“There are global customers who are looking for spices from a particular geographical region. Thellicherry Pepper is the best example. You can see it packed and displayed separately in the racks at supermarkets abroad,” Spices Board chairman A Jayathiklak told Express.

Malabar Pepper, Alleppy Green Cardamom, Coorg Green Cardamom, Naga Mircha, Guntur Sannam Chilli, Byadagi Chilli, Sikkim Large Cardamom, Mizo Chilli, Assam Karbi Anglong Ginger, Waigaon turmeric, Sindhudurg Ratnagiri Kokum, Bhiwapur Chilli, and Uttarakhand Tejpat already have GI- tags.

“Though our production and subsequent quantity of exports are on the rise, marketing is still an issue. Farmers have been telling us they wanted a good price. GI is the ideal solution that differentiates a spice from others in the same species,” Jayathiklak noted.

He added that the Spices Board and The Marine Products Export Development Authority in association with the Maharashtra government will implement an integrated project in the Konkan region to analyse the potential of spices and seafood production in the region.

We want more and more farmers to become exporters so that the involvement of middlemen can be avoided,” added Jayathilak, who is also the chairman of MPEDA.