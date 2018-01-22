NEW DELHI: India’s largest online classifieds marketplace for auto, real estate, goods and services, OLX on Monday announced the appointment of Momtaz Moussa as the General Manager of OLX India.

Momtaz, who joined OLX Group in beginning of 2016, as General Manager of OLX in Egypt, one of the fastest growing markets in the MENA (Middle East and North African) region, brings diverse experience spanning over a decade in business development, strategy and consulting. He has worked with multinational brands such as Booz & Co, Vodafone and OLX Group.

In his last stint at OLX, Momtaz was heading key markets in MENA, covering Egypt, Lebanon and Oman. With his global expertise in classifieds, he was successful in elevating customer experience to drive high growth and retention, making OLX the leading classifieds site in the region.

Beginning his career as an entrepreneur, Momtaz founded successful startups and consulted many private ventures in the US and Middle East. He holds an MBA from INSEAD Business School and BSC in Computer Science from the American University in Cairo.

In the new role, Momtaz will lead the India business to boost OLX’s dominant position in online classifieds, which stands at 85 percent share of consumer-to-consumer trade in India. He will be in charge to accelerate growth in key categories including Auto, Real Estate, Jobs and Goods.

Furthermore, to cater the evolving needs of buyers and sellers, by capitalizing on a user-friendly experience on the platform. He will report into Leonardo Rubinstein, CEO, ALMEA (Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), OLX Group.

“The appointment of Momtaz Moussa will be instrumental in driving this growth. His track record in building and leading teams to deliver high-performance growth, combined with his strategic vision and deep knowledge of classifieds, puts him in the best position to take charge of our business in India. We are confident that under Momtaz’s vision, OLX India will continue to grow and innovate as the market leader,” said Leonardo Rubinstein, CEO ALMEA (Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) for the OLX Group.

“I am fortunate to join the incredible team in India. India is one of the most exciting markets for OLX Group. OLX India is at the forefront of digital innovation and the road ahead is full of growth prospects. It is indeed a great opportunity for me to be a part of this journey and take the business to sustainability,” said Momtaz Moussa on his appointment.