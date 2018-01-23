NEW DELHI: Oriental Hotels today said its board has approved the appointment of Indian Hotels Company's CEO and MD Puneet Chhatwal as chairman of the company.

The board has today approved the appointment of Chhatwal as a non independent, non executive director of the company in the vacancy caused by the resignation of Rakesh Kumar Sarna, Oriental Hotels said in a BSE filing.

He has also been elected as chairman of the board, it added.

Chhatwal is the CEO and MD of Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Shares of Oriental Hotels today closed 8.24 per cent higher at Rs 66.35 per scrip on BSE.