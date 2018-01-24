CHENNAI: With FDI inflows steadily rising over the past three years, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that there is a huge appetite for continuous surge in foreign investments in India with no comparable opportunity available worldwide.

India’s role at international platforms growing into a leader is being looked into for solving problems of a ‘fractured world’, he added.

“We have been the fastest growing large economy for the last three years and clearly people see a huge investment opportunity as India develops its infrastructure. With a $2 trillion investment trust, we are looking at infrastructure, I don’t think there is a comparable opportunity in the whole world,” said Goyal said in an interview to a news agency on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He said many people are looking at investment in the country and FDI has already grown in a big way.

On new age technologies and how India can grow there, Goyal noted that the way India has established its supremacy in the world of IT and similar things can be seen in the new areas like artificial intelligence and 3D manufacturing.