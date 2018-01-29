REUTERS: Apple Inc has notified suppliers that it will halve its iPhone X production target for the first quarter to around 20 million units, Nikkei reported on Monday without citing a source.

The cut was prompted by slower-than-expected sales in the holiday shopping season in Europe, the United States and China, Nikkei reported. (http://s.nikkei.com/2BASQZU)

The report added that Apple is expected to maintain a total production target of 30 million units for lower priced models such as the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7.

Apple Japan replied to Nikkei's request for comment by stating that it would confirm the details with headquarters.

Reuters could not immediately reach Apple's U.S. headquarters for comment outside regular business hours.