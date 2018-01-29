Logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata. (Photo | Reuters)

KOLKATA: State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will withdraw its free voice calling benefits from landlines on Sundays from February 1.

The decision comes soon after the company decided to curb free night calling benefits.

"BSNL is going to withdraw the free Sunday calling benefit from February 1. This will happen nationally. But, from Calcutta Telephones, we are working on some plans which I think will mitigate the impact for our customers," Calcutta Telephones (CalTel) Chief General Manager S P Tripathi told PTI.

Calcutta Telephones (CalTel) is BSNL's Kolkata unit.

That means, similar to any weekdays, customers will be charged on Sundays for landline/combo/FTTH broadband plans.

It will be applicable to both new as well as existing customers, he said.

BSNL has already revised the night voice calling scheme in mid-January after which free calling is offered from 10.30 pm instead of 9 pm, CalTel Technical Secretary to the CGM Goutam Chakraborty said.

Free night calling and free Sunday calling were introduced from August 21, 2016.

The new plans are being sent to the BSNL headquarters for their approval and officials are optimistic about the plans getting cleared soon.

Calcutta Telephones currently has six lakh fixed landline connections out of some 12 million connections across the country.