Natco Pharma launches Hepatitis C drug in India

Published: 02nd July 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2018 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Natco Pharma today said it has launched fixed dose combination of Sofosbuvir-Daclatasvir tablets for the treatment of Hepatitis C under the brand name Hepcinat Plus, in India.

The product is a generic fixed dose combination of Sofosbuvir 400 mg and Daclatasvir 60mg tablets, used for the treatment of patients with chronic Hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, it said in a filing to BSE.

The company has launched the drug at a maximum retail price of Rs 17,500 for a bottle of 28 tablets, it added.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 792.05 per scrip on BSE, down 1.43 per cent from the previous close.

