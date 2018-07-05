Home Business

Reliance Industries to deliver gas from KG Basin in 2020: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries has successfully commissioned world's largest paraxylene and off-gas cracker facilities at its refinery in Jamnagar in Gujarat, said Mukesh Ambani.

Published: 05th July 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Noting that Reliance Industries (RIL) has successfully commissioned both the world's largest paraxylene and off-gas cracker facilities at its refinery in Jamnagar in Gujarat, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday that the company is looking at delivering natural gas from its KG Basin offshore project by 2020.

Addressing RIL's 41st Annual General Meeting here, Ambani said the company's hydrocarbon business has further scaled up its capacities during the period in consideration "to become more profitable, integrated and predictable in its earnings profile".

"We are now nearing the end of our largest-ever investment at Jamnagar and have successfully commissioned and stabilized the world's largest paraxylene complex.

"Reliance is the second largest paraxylene (PX) producer in the world and Jamnagar has the distinction of being the largest manufacturing facility of PX in the world with 4.2 million tonne (MT) capacity," he said.

"We also commissioned the largest off-gas cracker complex in the world. Using our refinery off-gasses as feedstock, this cracker is the most cost competitive ethylene cracker, globally."

During 2017-18, RIL's refining and petrochemical businesses posted record levels of profitability on the back of expanded capacities, high operating rates, improved cost competitiveness and better margins, the company reported in June.

Its refining and marketing segment posted a 3.2 per cent increase in operating profit which climbed to its highest ever level of Rs 25,869 crore (around $4 billion).

"Both the paraxylene and cracker complexes are already running substantially higher than their design capacity," he said.

"The butyl rubber project will be commissioned later in 2018. We are also adding new high value materials like composites and carbon fibre to our portfolio," he added.

On the exploration business, the Chairman drew attention to RIL's joint investment plan with British energy major BP to monetise over three trillion cubic feet of gas from new fields in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin D6 block on the eastern offshore.

"We will deploy many advanced technologies to start gas production in 2020 and reaching full production of 30-35 million standard cubic meters per day (MSCMD) by 2022," he said.

"Our gas marketing JV (joint venture) with BP is looking for opportunities to source and distribute gas to Indian consumers including in cities," he added.

Ambani said that RIL's coal bed methane (CBM) gas production crossed 1 MSCMD level last year.

"We have started the second phase of CBM development to more than double the current production," he said.

The company is proposing a cross-border merger of Reliance Holdings USA (RHUSA) with RIL to integrate the US gas resources with the Indian market, he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries 41st Annual General Meeting gas KG Basin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp