Cafe Coffee Day joins hands with Uber Eats for food products distribution in India

UberEATS was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and was later launched as a separate mobile app in Toronto in December 2015.

NEW DELHI: Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs coffee chain under brand name Cafe Coffee Day, today said its subsidiary has entered into an agreement with Uber Portier B V for the distribution of food products in India.

"Coffee Day Global Ltd (CDGL) has entered into an agreement with Uber Portier B V, wherein CDGL is partnering with UBER for obtaining technology services through the "UberEats" mobile application in order to enable distribution of food products," Coffee Day Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

This may help to augment the retail sale, it added.

Since then, it has been expanded to become a stand-alone app.

UberEATS has been expanded to over 25 countries in over 90 cities covering thousand of restaurants globally, including India.

