Home Business

'Mobiles to influence 70 per cent of fashion accessory buys by 2022'

The report found that friction accounts for 19 per cent of consumer dropouts in the apparel category, and more than two-third of this friction is caused by media.

Published: 31st July 2018 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2018 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mobile phones are expected to influence around 70 per cent of both apparel and fashion accessory purchases in the country by 2022, amounting to USD 110 billion sales opportunity, according to a report.

Nearly half of this will be driven by Facebook, the report named 'Eliminating friction in fashion path to purchase' by Facebook in association with KPMG said today.

It said mobile could help apparel brands to tap into potential sales opportunity of around USD 5 billion by reducing media friction, while it could help fashion accessories brands to tap into potential sales opportunity of around USD 9 billion.

"The friction faced by consumers can be reduced with the higher use of mobile in the media mix, creating about USD 14 billion worth of potential revenue for fashion brands by 2022," it said.

The report found that friction accounts for 19 per cent of consumer dropouts in the apparel category, and more than two-third of this friction is caused by media.

In the accessories category, friction accounts for 22 per cent of consumer dropouts, and around two-third of this is caused by media.

Fashion spectrum in the country has evolved to the extent that the apparel and accessory market is projected to reach USD 102 billion and USD 155 billion individually, by 2022, according to Facebook India director Pulkit Trivedi.

"Today, mobile has become central to the way brands market and sell their products and engage with customers end-to-end," he said.

According to the report, top friction areas for different demographic units vary and hence marketers need to customise their marketing strategy accordingly.

KPMG India partner and head e-commerce and Internet Sreedhar Prasad said the fashion consumption story of the country is evolving and demand for quality fashion products is on the rise.

"Rising affluence of the middle income group is creating demand for aspirational brands.

In order to capture a larger share of mind, time and wallet of their target customers, fashion and e-commerce brands should continuously evaluate their marketing mix to ensure presence where the customer is," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
smartphones Facebook fashion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp