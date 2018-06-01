Home Business

BSNL to reward users who allow advertisements on phone

Based on MyBSNL app, text and video advertisements would be pushed to subscribers upon receiving their consent, and points earned would be redeemed with partner network of retailers.

Published: 01st June 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) on Thursday formed a partnership with Call2Action Communication India to offer telecom subscribers reward points if they allow advertisements to appear on their phones via SMSes and calls.

Based on MyBSNL app, text and video advertisements would be pushed to subscribers upon receiving their consent, and points earned would be redeemed with partner network of retailers. Users can also redeem the accumulated points to pay monthly bills and book movie tickets, among others. The service will commence from July.

R K Mittal, Director (Consumer Mobility), BSNL, said the Indian telecom sector is experiencing turbulent times and telecom operators are always looking to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU).
“This partnership can help us achieve and improve our ARPU by providing our 110 million customers in India with a range of innovative new services from which they can earn significant rewards,” Mittal said.

About 15-20 per cent of the revenue earned from the advertisements will be shared with customers as reward points, whereas the remaining 80 per cent will be shared by BSNL and Call2Action Communication. Even subscribers of private operators who download the MyBSNL app and opt for the advertising platform can get the reward points.

