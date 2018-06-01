Home Business

Delhi: Non-subsidised LPG hiked by Rs 48, subsidised up Rs 2.34

Besides Delhi, the new rates for the subsidised cylinder are Rs 496.65 in Kolkata, Rs 491.31 in Mumbai and Rs 481.84 in Chennai respectively.

Published: 01st June 2018 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 10:33 AM

LPG cylinders

LPG hike comes after the Central government got slammed for hiking the fuel prices for 16 consecutive days. (Express File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In yet another blow to the common man after the continuous hike in fuel prices in the past few weeks, the prices for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) got increased by Rs 2.34 for subsidise dand Rs 48 for non-subsidised cylinders in the national capital on Friday.

The new price for subsidised (Rs./14.2 Kg) cylinder in Delhi is Rs 493.55, while that of non-subsidised cylinder is Rs 698.50.

Meanwhile, the new prices for the non-subsidised cylinder are Rs 723.50 in Kolkata, Rs 671.50 in Mumbai and Rs 712.50 in Chennai.

This comes after the Central government got slammed for hiking the fuel prices for 16 consecutive days until May 30, when the common man finally got some respite with a mere decline in the petrol and diesel prices.

