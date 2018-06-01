Home Business

Rupee gains 24 paise against dollar in early trade 

Forex dealers said besides sustained selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks, a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee.

Published: 01st June 2018 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

rupee-reuters-1-1

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rising for the third day, the rupee appreciated by 24 paise to 67.17 against the US dollar today on continued selling of the American currency by banks and exporters amid robust macroeconomic data.

Data released by the CSO yesterday showed gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the January-March quarter of 2017-18 was at a seven-quarter high of 7.7 per cent, helping India retain the tag of world's fastest-growing major economy.

Forex dealers said besides sustained selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks, a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee.

However, the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas capped the gains.

Yesterday, the local currency had edged up by 2 paise to end at 67.41 against the American currency on stray dollar selling by banks and exporters.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 55.60 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 35,377.98 in early trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee GDP BSE Sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision