Wipro Infrastructure Engineering enters industrial automation business

WIN Automation will design smart automation solutions and develop, integrate and implement the physical systems along with digital systems, the company said in a statement.

Published: 01st June 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of Wipro is seen inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru | REUTERS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), a unit of Wipro Enterprises Ltd, privately held by billionaire Azim Premji, said it has forayed into the industrial automation sector through the setting up of a new business unit that will make industrial robots for manufacturing facilities in India, Asia and Africa.

WIN also appointed G Sundaraman, who has held leadership positions in companies like Pricol, JCB, TVS and Whirlpool, as senior vice president and head of the new industrial automation unit. Sundaraman has leveraged and integrated solutions for industrial automation through robotics, IoT, sensors & telematics to drive productivity and business goals, the company said.

WIN said it is poised to capture the growth of the Indian manufacturing sector, which is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2025, and its industrial automation unit will have a synergistic alignment with its current businesses.

“However, the sector has challenges to overcome. Manufacturing in India tends to be labour intensive and it has not been easy to combat global competition and achieve a high level of productivity. Re-skilled workforce in automated factories enhance business growth through improved productivity & quality,” said Sundararaman.

“As part of our growth strategy, we continuously analyse emerging technologies, applications and the industry landscape. While doing this, we evaluate new business areas that not only hold the promise of growth, but also have a synergistic alignment with our current businesses, capability and culture. Industrial Automation fits in well,” said Pratik Kumar, WIN CEO.

WIN, which came under Wipro Ltd, a unit of the software major that was spun off into a private firm in 2013, provides solutions to the hydraulics, aerospace, water treatment, 3D printing and additive manufacturing sectors.

