NEW DELHI: Professional networking platform LinkedIn today said former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has joined its 'Influencer' programme that includes over 500 global leaders and thinkers.

Ganguly will be the second Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to join the platform, LinkedIn said in a statement.

The former Indian cricket team captain will now be part of the LinkedIn Influencer Program that includes names such as Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey and Justin Trudeau, among others.

In his debut post on LinkedIn, Ganguly draws parallels between athletes and professionals and talks about lessons learned in leadership, team building, challenges, and visualising instinct-backed success.

"The journey has taught me a lot about leadership, understanding your team, how to handle high pressure, and most importantly how to succeed by always following your instincts," he said.

He added that he was excited to share these learnings with professionals and entrepreneurs on LinkedIn and engage in meaningful conversations.

"Having grown up watching his career and captaincy closely, it has been inspirational to see Sourav play a critical role grooming the next generation of leaders.

He is responsible for changing the face of Indian cricket, and that leadership is useful to understand for any business you're in," said Akshay Kothari, Country Manager, LinkedIn India.