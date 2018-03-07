We’ve witnessed a dramatic change in the roles played by women in the world economy, in the past 5 decades. Women, who were earlier seen as providers of supplementary income, are now contributing significantly towards the household income.

Even as there’s a presence of 27% women in the Indian labour force, there are several financial challenges in the paths of women. These challenges subject them to risks of job loss and impediments in their financial security plans.

To ensure effective management of their finances, it is women need to start investing smartly. Here’s a look at some of the best investment options for women to secure their future:

Fixed Deposits for Women

Fixed deposit investments are best aligned with the goals of every risk-averse investor seeking maximum returns. Some of the best investment benefits of fixed deposits are given below:

Assured gains : Receive assured interest on the principal amount. It doesn’t depend on market fluctuations, making it a financial instrument that you can count on.

: Receive assured interest on the principal amount. It doesn’t depend on market fluctuations, making it a financial instrument that you can count on. High interest rates: Instead of parking your money in savings accounts, choose fixed deposit investments to help you grow your funds. Go for FD (Fixed Deposits) for some of their enticing features and benefits. You can increase your wealth with these investments.

Instead of parking your money in savings accounts, choose fixed deposit investments to help you grow your funds. Go for FD (Fixed Deposits) for some of their enticing features and benefits. You can increase your wealth with these investments. Flexible Payout Options: You also have the option to get cumulative or non-cumulative interest payout options, which suit your requirements best.

You also have the option to get cumulative or non-cumulative interest payout options, which suit your requirements best. Higher interest rates for senior citizens Women : Senior Citizens are eligible for 0.35% higher interest rate with Bajaj Finance.

: Senior Citizens are eligible for 0.35% higher interest rate with Bajaj Finance. Easy availability of loans : You’re eligible to apply for loans on the principal fixed amount of your FD.

: You’re eligible to apply for loans on the principal fixed amount of your FD. Flexible tenor : The tenor of FD accounts ranges from 12 to 60 months. You have the flexibility to close your existing FD account and open another one with a different tenor, based on your financial needs.

: The tenor of FD accounts ranges from 12 to 60 months. You have the flexibility to close your existing FD account and open another one with a different tenor, based on your financial needs. You can start with a nominal amount, as low as Rs. 25000

Fixed Deposit (FD) for Women is one of the best investment options for women seeking to boost their wealth and park their money in safe options.

Real Estate

Women can start investing in real estate to boost their overall wealth. By investing in real estate, you benefit from:

Safety and long-term security, as the value of property or land increases over time

Tax Benefits, which is an icing on the cake

Hedge against inflation, as the rate of property increases steadily over time

Additional rental income that can help you pay your regular expenses

Remain in control and always have a security as a backup

Real estate investments for women can help them reap most benefits and take control of their finances in a better way.

Mutual Funds and market shares

Investing in market-linked securities like shares and mutual funds can help women gain higher returns in a shorter time. These investment options are also highly liquid and let you exit your investment any time during the tenor. Since these funds operate on the market, they fluctuate constantly and require close monitoring.

Since these are high-risk options, it is important to balance the risk with low-risk investments such as fixed deposits for women. With a diversified investment portfolio, women can look for greater returns with these investments.

It is time to ensure women start investing smartly, so that they can gain from high returns and ensure stability and security for their financial future.