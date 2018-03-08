NEW DELHI:Union Power Minister R K Singh on Wednesday announced the government would bring out a comprehensive policy on the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the next 15-20 days, with a draft policy already finalised by the Central Electricity Authority.

“The policy would not only erase confusion in the market but will provide norms for bidding, installation and power sale price of charging stations among others,” Singh said, going on to add that the policy will view those offering charging infrastructure as providing a service and not as power sellers, removing the need for a license to set up charging stations. The minister was speaking at the launch of the National E-Mobility Programme in India.

Singh also spoke of laying down a policy framework for charging stations which are to be set up by power distribution companies. So far, only state-run power utility majors NTPC and Power Grid have shown interest in setting up such stations, with Singh stating that the firms are also working on setting them up in major metro cities and selected corridors to make inter-city transportation possible.

However, the electricity coming to these charging stations will not be generated entirely from renewable sources, but will be a mix — generated from both fossil fuels and clean sources.“The idea is to cut down our dependence on fossil fuels and imports. We want to promote cleaner modes of transportation and invite industrial bodies to set up infrastructure in the world’s second largest market,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, a senior ministry official pointed out that the policy provides for “economical” rates for the use of such charging stations. As per the policy, the price of power supplied at these stations will be 15 per cent above the actual cost of power (ACP) in the state.