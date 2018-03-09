KOCHI:Leading stock broking and financial services firm Geojit Financial Services on Thursday launched Funds Genie, an innovative mobile app that uses advanced technology to enable investors to get the initial procedures done via the mobile and start investing in mutual funds within a matter of minutes.

Funds Genie was launched by Aruna Sundararajan, chairman, Telecom Commission & Secretary,

Department of Telecommunications, Government of India in the presence of C J George, founder and Managing Director of Geojit, Satish Menon, Executive Director of Geojit and A Balakrishnan, Managing Director of Geojit Technologies. Targeting the investor community, Funds Genie’s salient features include, instant on-boarding in just two minutes with zero paperwork, a choice of 14,000+MF schemes, access to Geojit’s recommended list of MF schemes, portfolio performance tracking, comprehensive reports and SIP calculators. It is embedded with a Robo advisory feature that allows one to do advanced goal planning, tax planning and goal tracking. To open a Funds Genie account, all an investor requires are PAN and Aadhaar numbers.