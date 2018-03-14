US challenges Indian export subsidies at WTO: Official
By Reuters | Published: 14th March 2018 11:25 PM |
Last Updated: 15th March 2018 07:40 AM | A+A A- |
Washington: The United States launched a challenge on Wednesday at the World Trade Organization to Indian export subsidies, saying they hurt U.S. manufacturers by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.
"These export subsidy programmes harm American workers by creating an uneven playing field on which they must compete," Lighthizer said in a statement.