NEW DELHI: IN its first interaction with Members of Parliament, the 15th Finance Commission was asked to come up with a roadmap for compensation for losses to states due to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The panel will start consultations with states from April, kicking off its state-level visits with Arunachal Pradesh. It plans to finish the state-level visits by the end of the fiscal year.

“During state visits, the Commission, apart from meeting state leadership and government officials, will also meet various political parties, local bodies and other bodies,” a statement by the Finance Ministry said.