NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday opposed any parallel inquiry by the Supreme Court with regard to the probe into the Rs 11,400 crore PNB scam and questioned the justification for asking investigating agencies to file status reports of probes before courts.

“In principle, what is the justification for any court, not only this court, to call upon the government and seek such reports as if a parallel inquiry is going on?” Attorney General K K Venugopal told a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by advocate Vineet Dhandha demanding a court-monitored SIT probe into the scam allegedly involving Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and some top PNB officials.

The petitioner also wanted deportation proceedings to be launched against Nirav Modi and a direction to the Finance Ministry to frame guidelines on the grant, disbursal and recovery of loans involving big amounts.

Venugopal also informed the court that 19 people, including eight public servants, had been arrested in the case so far.

The court slated the matter for hearing on April 9 after the petitioner’s counsel alleged that the AG had not read the file.

The language used by the petitioner’s counsel for the Attorney-General was objected to by the bench.