CHENNAI: In a first, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has introduced a ‘missed call’ service for its travel insurance customers, especially for those travelling to a foreign land. While travelling overseas, people face various dilemmas — an unknown language to begin with. They are also unaware of local assistance services.

However, with this new service now being offered by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, customers can seek assistance on any of the policy benefits, claims process, location of medical facilities in the near vicinity, loss of passport, delay or loss of checked in baggage, etc. All that’s needed is a missed call to the number +91 124 6174720, a unified contact number across the world.

“In line with our commitment to enhance customer engagement and provide them instant insurance solutions, I am sure, customers will find this service very helpful. We are expecting a good amount of missed calls in the upcoming travel season, said Sasikumar Adidamu, chief technical officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

This service is free of cost for all travel insurance customers of the company where there is no queue time and the customer doesn’t need to fear a call drop.

“We haven’t yet reached that trend when customers consciously buy travel insurance as coverage against the possible risks they are vulnerable to in the foreign land,”Adidamu said.

Also, most of the travel insurance for international locations is bought, when customers are travelling for long time education purpose. Whereas, looking at domestic travel insurance, the awareness is still at the rock-bottom.