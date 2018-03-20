NEW DELHI: India will bilaterally discuss import curbs on steel with the United States, Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday, amidst growing concerns of an escalating trade war over tariffs.

Prabhu told reporters that the U.S was committed to the World Trade Organisation, even as Washington has raised concerns about the functioning of the WTO and asked for reforms.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pressed ahead with import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminium, but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of excluding other allies, backtracking from an earlier "no-exceptions" stance.