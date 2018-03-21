HYDERABAD: GE Power has been awarded a contract worth Rs 309 crore (USD 47.50 million) by NTPC to install Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) system at Phase-I (2X800 MW) of its Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Telangana. This is the first standalone FGD order for GE in the country since the notification of new emission norms for thermal power plants by the Ministry of Environment in December 2015.

“As coal is and will remain the energy mainstay for India in the times to come, it is imperative that the country upgrades its thermal fleet with higher efficiency and cleaner technology. Technologies such as FGD can play a significant role in controlling emissions from coal-based plants by reducing the Sulpher Oxide (SO2) content in exit flue gas to the lowest levels anywhere in the world. With this new contract, GE will further strengthen its position in the FGD market. This builds on our previous standalone FGD project in India for NTPC’s Vindyachal Thermal Power Plant. In addition, GE is also executing Turbine Island package for Telangana Phase-I (2X800 MW) STPP,” said Andrew H DeLeone, Managing Director, GE Power India Ltd.