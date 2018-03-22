NEW DELHI: It seems Indian professionals prefer to opt for the home-grown variety of technology firms, with a Linkedin report released on Tuesday noting that Indian employees prefer to work for companies like Directi, Flipkart and One97 Communications (Paytm) rather than global giants like Google and Amazon.

The report also includes a list of 25 companies in India that are most sought after by professionals, along with their ranks.

According to the firm, Amazon, which held the second spot for the last two years has slipped to fourth in the list following Directi, Flipkart and One97 Communications respectively. Meanwhile, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is ranked seventh in the “Top Companies” list. “The ‘Top Companies’ list highlights the companies where professionals in India want to work now, from home grown companies to global giants,” said Adith Charlie, India Editor, LinkedIn.

“Data shows us that an opportunity to work at solving big problems, rewriting the rules of one’s industry or simply putting a big name on one’s résume could be powerful motivators,” Charlie said.

Meanwhile, not all Indian firms have met with success as far as employee perception is concerned. For example, Ola has plunged 11 spots from fifth position in 2017 to 16 this year. But, McKinsey & Company has made a large leap from 24 to sixth.

This year’s list also boasts many new entrants, with more than 50 per cent companies being featured on the list for the first time. Some new entrants include Directi (first), Anheuser-Busch InBev (fifth), EY (ninth) and Daimler AG (11) that have given stiff competition to the usual top runners — Adobe (12), Reliance Industries (24), and Ola (16).

According to Linkedin, the rankings are based on analysis of flexible hours, a good parental leave policy, and time-off to do more than work to attract and retain good talent.

KPMG India, and OYO, a network of budget hotels in India, are the other companies that feature among the top 10 most preferred companies by professionals.