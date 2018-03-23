NEW DELHI: India's telecom subscribers base receded by 1.32 per cent to 117.50 crore in end-January 2018.



According to the monthly data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday, wireless and wireline subscribers base fell during the month under review.



The data showed that wireless subscriber base declined by 1.33 per cent to 115.19 crore, while the wireline subscriber base edged lower by 0.71 per cent to 2.30 crore.



"The number of telephone subscribers in India declined from 1,190.67 million at the end of December 2017 to 1,175.01 million at the end of January 2018, thereby showing a monthly decline rate of 1.32 per cent," TRAI said in the telecom subscription data.



"The overall tele-density in India declined from 91.90 at the end of December 2017 to 90.61 at the end of January 2018."