Coca-Cola logo appears above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (File | AP)

NEW DELHI: India's Premier Digital Advertising Company AdGlobal360 (AGL) announced on Monday its partnership with beverage giant Coca-Cola, where the latter will be using the company's brand solution eBuX for its content services and solution licence.

AGL's eBuX is a scalable solution for brands that aid in driving brands' performance across e-commerce marketplaces.

E-commerce in India is increasingly gaining importance.

More and more customers are moving to digital ways of making everyday purchases.

In such a case, it becomes critical for brands to provide a rich shopping experience on their e-store onsite.

Currently, the adoption of e-commerce in India is 24 per cent of the total Internet users in India.

In FMCG sector, e-commerce would grow and account for 10 per cent in some categories; while 150-190 Mllion consumers will be digitally influenced in FMCG by 2020.

Understanding the impact of the segment, more and more companies especially in the FMCG sector are moving towards digital transformation in order to adapt to the changing consumer landscape.

Coca-Cola is looking for e-content services, optimised brand visibility and procuring solution license via its partnership with eBuX, according to a company statement here.

When it comes to a product being visible on the digital shelf, what matters is search optimisation, the quality score of content, and share of search for the product.

E-Bux crawls all this data and gives a collaborative information deck to the brand manager.

Further, it helps the brand enhance its product discoverability through content solutions, such as imagery, brand story telling among other things.