NEW DELHI: Government has approved financial grant for a project to set up indigenous 5G test bed by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Parliament was informed today.

The project entails setting up of an 'open 5G Test Bed' for Indian companies, academia and is likely to enhance the national capability in telecom technology and manufacturing and create Intellectual Property (IP), telecom minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The project has a three year duration and involves a total budget of over Rs 224 crore, he added.

"The government has approved financial grant for the project to set up 'Indigenous 5G Test Bed' in India by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc)," the minister said.

The project will see eight institutes collaborating, including Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT), IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore and Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), he informed.