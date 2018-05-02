Home Business

Binani war to drag further, Dalmia Bharat may contest NCLT order 

The NCLT bench order said the UltraTech offer was Rs 1021.70 crore higher than of RPPL offer.

Published: 02nd May 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Dalmia Bharat Group expressed surprise over the NCLT Kolkata bench order to Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Binani Cement today to consider the revised bid of Ultra Tech Cement and hinted at contesting it at a higher forum.

"We are surprised by the order passed by NCLT today.

The Resolution Professional and CoC followed the due process of law in approving the plan of Rajputana Properties Pvt Ltd (RPPL) in which no flaw has been found.

We will take all the appropriate steps required," a Dalmia Bharat spokesperson said in a statement without giving any further details on the proposed step.

"In our view, any revised offer from an unsuccessful resolution applicant outside the resolution process cannot become a basis for setting aside the decision of the CoC.

We have a strong conviction that we have followed the law as per the due process and believe that we will eventually succeed," the group said.

The NCLT bench order said the UltraTech offer was Rs 1021.70 crore higher than of RPPL offer.

The revised bid from Ultra Tech has to be submitted within three days from today to the Resolution Professional to be placed before the Binani Cement CoC, the NCLT said.

Binani had agreed to sell 98 per cent stake to Ultra Tech trying to stall the insolvency proceeding in an out-of-court settlement with the lenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCLT Dalmia Bharat Ultra Tech Cement
More from this section

Apple shares rise after sales quell iPhone worries

master card

Mastercard tops profit estimates on higher consumer spending

ONGC

ONGC sets USD 2.64 billion capex for drilling oil, gas wells in 2018-19

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity