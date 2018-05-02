First floating LNG terminal opens in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when India is sharpening its focus on expanding its LNG import terminal capacity and promoting clean energy, the Hiranandani Group-owned H-Energy Gateway opened the country’s first floating liquefied natural gas terminal at JSW Jaigarh Port in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Floating and storage regasification units are usually docked to ports to receive, store and reheat LNG all in the same terminal before consumption or export, thereby saving time when compared to land-based LNG terminals.

The LNG terminal, with an annual storage capacity of 4 million tonnes, is scheduled to start commercial operations by Q4 2018 and will be capable of reloading LNG into other vessels.

“In the near future, Jaigarh Port is getting ready for a giant leap to handle 80 MTPA of cargo and is aiming for direct berthing of next-generation vessels i.e. largest dry bulk carrier (Vale Max), LNG carrier (Q-Max), largest container vessels (EEE Series) and very large crude carriers,” said Capt. BVJK Sharma, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JSW Infrastructure.

H-Energy’s LNG terminal would be used to cater to the growing energy demand of Indian industries. LNG from the unit will be supplied to customers through a 60-km tie-in pipeline which shall be connected to national gas grids at Dabhol, the firm said in a statement.

“This LNG terminal will enable development of local port-based industries in Maharashtra region.” Capt. Sharma added.

Earlier this year, Swan Energy had said that it was developing an FSRU terminal off the Jafrabad coast in Gujarat.