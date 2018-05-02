Home Business

First floating LNG terminal opens in Maharashtra

At a time when India is sharpening its focus on expanding its LNG import terminal capacity and promoting clean energy, the Hiranandani Group-owned H-Energy Gateway opened the country’s first floating

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when India is sharpening its focus on expanding its LNG import terminal capacity and promoting clean energy, the Hiranandani Group-owned H-Energy Gateway opened the country’s first floating liquefied natural gas terminal at JSW Jaigarh Port in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Floating and storage regasification units are usually docked to ports to receive, store and reheat LNG all in the same terminal before consumption or export, thereby saving time when compared to land-based LNG terminals.

The LNG terminal, with an annual storage capacity of 4 million tonnes, is scheduled to start commercial operations by Q4 2018 and will be capable of reloading LNG into other vessels.

“In the near future, Jaigarh Port is getting ready for a giant leap to handle 80 MTPA of cargo and is aiming for direct berthing of next-generation vessels i.e. largest dry bulk carrier (Vale Max), LNG carrier (Q-Max), largest container vessels (EEE Series) and very large crude carriers,” said Capt. BVJK Sharma, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JSW Infrastructure.

H-Energy’s LNG terminal would be used to cater to the growing energy demand of Indian industries. LNG from the unit will be supplied to customers through a 60-km tie-in pipeline which shall be connected to national gas grids at Dabhol, the firm said in a statement.

“This LNG terminal will enable development of local port-based industries in Maharashtra region.” Capt. Sharma added.

Earlier this year, Swan Energy had said that it was developing an FSRU terminal off the Jafrabad coast in Gujarat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section
Apple logo. Reuters

Apple reports second quarter profits of USD 13.8 billion, up 25.3 per cent

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Draft telecom policy eyes USD 100 billion investment

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

No individuals except staff can bid for Air India

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today