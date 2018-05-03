Amazing tips to eat healthy while travelling

By Online MI

Travelling; the most recreational activity to every mood. People who love mapping the different areas are the ones who love their life insanely and they love the food extremely. As to travel we need much more energy than needed!

But knowing the true food during travelling is a real struggle. Actually the eating strategies have to be adapted during the course you shall travel, because it might differ the mode of travelling...bus, train, plane, ride, etc.

Some important tips to go for a healthy trip on travelling:

The Hotel

Search for hotels that offer a mini-fridge in the room. Not only will you be able to house health-promoting foods in your room for easy access. If you’re looking at a few different hotels, search each one in google maps prior to booking to see how close they are to surrounding grocery stores and markets. The closer they are, the easier it is to make a going trip. You can grab simple things like bottled water, or even perishable items like fruit or veggies and dip.

The Food

To keep foods fresh, it’s best to store foods in airtight stainless steel or BPA-free plastic containers that can pack tightly into the space you have available.

Options for travel-friendly perishable foods:

● Vegetables like carrots and broccoli tossed in olive oil or dipped in almond butter

● Hard boiled eggs (pre peeled!)

● Pre-cooked roasted sweet potatoes

● Meats like shrimp, chicken or beef pre-cut into strips

● Single serving packs of guacamole

● Slices of raw milk cheeses

● Pre-made salad (yes, you can get this through security with dressing on!)

● For long flights, prepare meals to-go. Dry foods are perfectly acceptable to take in carry-ons, so take as much as you need. I typically pack a big salad with meat (pre-dressed with my favorite olive oil) to eat on the plane during meal time. This means we’re usually full and happy until we’ve settled in at our destination.

Non-perishable foods

Packaged foods or foods that don’t need immediate refrigeration make great emergency meals and snacks, especially when spending time overseas or working long hours away from the hotel for work. You can pack large stashes of these foods in your suitcase, and take what you’d like in your carry-on for immediate use.

Options for travel-friendly “no fridge” necessary foods:

● Nuts and seeds

● Dried or freeze-dried fruit (dried mango or apple chips)

● Individual packets of almond butter or coconut butter

● Individual packets of coconut oil

● Wild-caught salmon

● Fresh fruits like apples, bananas, avocados or oranges

Take your own “travel” unprocessed sea salt, olive oil for dressing, and desserts you enjoy like dark chocolate or cookies. Restaurants typically offer processed table salt, dressings made from vegetable oils, and crazy heavy desserts that can add up to bloat, headaches, and unpleasant digestive distress during your trip. Throughout your stay, use the airtight containers you brought to pack meals or snacks to take with you out each day.

Dehydrating food for travelling:

Dehydration, in food processing, means by which many types of food can be preserved for indefinite periods by extracting the moisture, thereby inhibiting the growth of microorganisms. Dehydration is one of the oldest methods of food preservation and was used by prehistoric peoples in sun-drying seeds.

We can easily dehydrate the items at home and can be carried during the course of journey. A food dehydrator delivers the vast majority of foods with the same vitamins and minerals as their fresh counterparts, in a remarkable array of concentrated flavors, nutrients and enzymes.

Benefits from dehydrated food:

Nutrition:

Dried vegetables and sprouts, naturally low in "high-cholesterol" fats, are high in fiber. Almost no Vitamin C is lost in dehydration, and all Vitamin A--Beta Carotene--in plant foods is retained. Such minerals as selenium, potassium and magnesium are preserved.

Preservation for long:

When dehydrating food, it is better to over-dry than under-dry. Once dehydrated, food must be packed inside airtight moisture-proof jars, bags or containers. It should be stored in a cool, dark area such as a pantry or cupboard. According to the Department of Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Science at Brigham Young University, rice, corn, wheat and grains that have been properly dehydrated, canned and stored will last 30 years or more. Dehydrated vegetables, fruits, and pastas have a shelf life of up to 30 years. Powdered milks or milk substitutes can last up to 20 years.

Convinient:

A food dehydrator enables you to preserve fresh, nutritious foods in your own home at a fraction of the cost. The shelf lives of dehydrated foods can be decades long. Add your favorite nuts to dehydrated apples, pineapples, grapes, or cranberries for a tasty and healthy trail mix. Make genuine meat jerky from beef, poultry and pork. Banana chips are examples of what can be made by dehydrating to 3-5 percent moisture content.

If following the shortcuts trends in health procedures might be long route for covering the hospital actions. Therefore, adopting the healthy habits on wherever you go is the best key to stay fit and free from nausea feels. And if, being a travel lover then one must be very alert in choosing the correct nature of food as for now days the environment conditions may quickly change the acidic properties and the odour and may prove a drastic mistake to be undone. So the dehydrating food can be the best alternate for the wanderlusts!