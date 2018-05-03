Home Business

Simplification of return form on agenda of GST Council meet tomorrow

The meeting comes at a time when Goods and Services Tax collections achieved its record high by exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore milestone in April.

Published: 03rd May 2018 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 27th meeting of the GST Council tomorrow will consider introduction of simplified tax return form, incentives for digital payments and a proposal to convert GST Network into a government company.

The Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley-chaired council, comprising state finance ministers, will meet through video conferencing.

The meeting comes at a time when Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections achieved its record high by exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore milestone in April.

A decision on simplification of tax return form is on the agenda with the Sushil Modi-led group of ministers (GoM) putting the three models of new form for discussions before the council, sources said.

The council will also consider converting GSTN into a government-owned company with equal holding of states and the Centre.

Currently, five private financial institutions -- HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, NSE Strategic Investment Co and LIC Housing Finance Ltd -- hold 51 per cent stake in GSTN, which was incorporated on March 28, 2013, in the erstwhile UPA regime.

The remaining 49 per cent stake is with the Centre and states.

Jaitley had earlier this month asked Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to examine the possibility of converting GSTN into a majority government company or a 100 per cent government company.

GSTN provides the IT backbone for the new indirect tax regime.

As Jaitley has been advised by doctors to stay in isolation to avoid contracting infection, the meeting would be conducted through video conferencing, sources said.

The council, an official added, will deliberate on the new simplified form to be common for both small and large taxpayers and providing some relief for NIL return filers by allowing them to file return quarterly.

One of the models of new return form stipulates that provisional credit should not be granted unless the taxpayers file returns and pay taxes.

The second model provides that provisional credit could be granted to a taxpayer, but returns have to be filed within 3-4 months and taxes have to be paid or else the credit amount would be reversed.

After consulting the stakeholders, the GoM earlier this month worked out a third model for return filing as per which credit could be extended once the invoice uploaded by the supplier is verified by the purchaser on the GSTN portal.

Besides, the government has also worked on a proposal to incentivise digital transactions by providing cash-backs to businesses and price benefits to consumers.

As per the proposal being worked out by the Revenue Department, consumers paying through digital mode would be offered a discount over the maximum retail price (MRP).

The discount would be capped at Rs 100.

Businesses, on the other hand, could get a cash-back based on the quantum of turnover through the digital mode.

As a matter of precaution, the department will ascertain the veracity of the digital transactions reported by the businesses and then credit the cash-back to their bank account.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley GST Goods and Services Tax IT backbone

Comments

More from this section

Walmart inches closer to sealing deal with Flipkart 

Sebi allows employees to encash leaves once a year

India can create one crore sales jobs in three years on reforms: Report 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity