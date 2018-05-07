Home Business

CBDT notifies amendments to India-Kuwait tax treaty 

India and Kuwait had on June 15, 2006, signed an agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and for the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The tax department has notified the amendments to Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA)between India and Kuwait, which enables sharing of information with other law enforcement agencies.

Both the countries had later on January 15, 2017, signed a protocol to amend the tax treaty.

"The protocol updates the provisions in the DTAA for exchange of information as per international standards.

Further, the Protocol enables sharing of the information received from Kuwait for tax purposes with other law enforcement agencies with authorisation of the competent authority of Kuwait and vice versa," the tax department said in a statement.

The protocol was notified on May 4, 2018.

India Kuwait DTAA

