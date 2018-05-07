Home Business

GM cotton patent row: SC issues notice on Monsanto's plea

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Monsanto told the court that it would continue to supply the Indian company but sought a stay on the high court order. 
 

Published: 07th May 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court. | File Photo

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked an Indian company to respond to Monsanto's plea challenging a Delhi High Court verdict holding that the American firm cannot claim a patent on its genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds.

Issuing the notice to Indian company Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd., a bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said that it would issue common notice and posted the matter for a preliminary hearing on July 18.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Monsanto told the court that it would continue to supply the Indian company but sought a stay on the high court order. 

The apex court, however, refused to interfere with the high court order at this stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi High Court

Comments

More from this section

Greenply targets up to Rs 2,000 crore sales from engineered panel division by financial year 2019-20 

HeroMotocorp sacks around 30 employees for ethics code violation 

Lemon Tree to invest Rs 850 crore on capex in three years

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'