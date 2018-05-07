GM cotton patent row: SC issues notice on Monsanto's plea

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked an Indian company to respond to Monsanto's plea challenging a Delhi High Court verdict holding that the American firm cannot claim a patent on its genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds.



Issuing the notice to Indian company Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd., a bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said that it would issue common notice and posted the matter for a preliminary hearing on July 18.



Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Monsanto told the court that it would continue to supply the Indian company but sought a stay on the high court order.



The apex court, however, refused to interfere with the high court order at this stage.