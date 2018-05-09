The inside tips you need to master solo trips as a female traveller

By Online MI

Increasingly, more people are opting for solo travel to explore new cities across countries. There has also been a significant uptake in the number of solo women travellers. Well, we believe that traveling solo is an equally safe and great way to explore a destination at your own pace and terms for men and women, but women face a few ‘extra’ challenges. We have curated some hacks, especially for women. These might also come handy to other travelers too.

1. Research now, discover later.

Travelling solo leaves a lot of room for flexibility. Everything from your destination, your departure date, your hotel to the activities you wish to do are basis your interests and timeline. Not having to listen to multiple diverse opinions while travelling is liberating, and increases the scope for spontaneity. When travelling solo, planned itineraries go only so far as you want to give into the whirlwind of adventures and chances that will cross your path to really get the most of your trip. However, you must always take care of the basics. As much as you would like spontaneity to be the guide when travelling, some things should not be left in the realm of uncertainty. Be practical and research well about the place that you’re visiting, this could also save you a lot of money and bad experiences. Check out travel websites that offer great deals and information on the chosen destination.

2. Pack light

Travelling with more bags than the number of hands you have is no fun. Pack only what you need, and leave the rest. There is no harm in repeating outfits when on-the-go. Choose to carry pieces of clothing that can be styled for several occasions- a trek or dinner at a local’s house, leaving more room in your bag for mementoes. Additionally, there could be a number of reasons that it’s easier to travel with limited luggage such as climbing several flights of stairs to get to your room or changing buses . Also, avoid carrying valuables and expensive belongings that you won’t really need while traveling.

3. Plan to arrive early

If you are visiting an absolutely unknown destination, it is advisable that you arrive during the daylight. It can be unnerving to be in a completely new place, late in the evening, when you don’t speak the local language, and especially so if it’s your first solo holiday. Arriving at your destination early makes settling into your surroundings easier and gives you the confident start you need. Pre-booking your accommodation will also ensure you have a roof over your head that night and take off a huge percentage of the stress associated with travelling. Also, advance bookings mean great pricing!

4. Scan & Copy

Prepare for the worst and keep soft and hard copies of your important documents like Passport/ID, insurance card, emergency contacts, and hotel information. Sometimes, internet issues occur and it’s not advisable to depend completely on your mails for your flight details, hotel address or booking confirmations. Having a backup of identification proof and other documents can really do no harm. Pick up a couple of hotel’s business cards for emergency purposes.

5. Find company in other female travellers

You’re on a solo trip, but that does not mean you have to spend the entirety of your time alone. Get to meet fellow travellers, and finding other female travellers could make you feel more comfortable and increase your confidence. You will gain more insights from them, and who knows, you might end up even becoming travelling buddies. Hostels, cafes and tours are great places to meet new people, and the people you meet on your travels sometimes become friends for a lifetime.

6. Communicate

Talk to your family and friends at home, keep them updated on your adventures. No-one is expecting you to answer every call or reply to texts, but letting your loved ones know where you are and what you’re up to will make you feel closer to home, and not so lonely. Pangs of loneliness and homesickness are inevitable, but a phone call or Skype call to someone close can help alleviate them. Also, for a multitude of safety reasons and to keep your parents’ worries at bay, let them know you are safe at regular intervals.

Communicate with the locals and fellow travellers as well. Keep yourself open to meeting new people, and trust your instincts in these situations. There’s no better way to learn about a place than through the eyes of a local.

7. Carry entertainment

A majority of the time will be spent on your own, and that can get lonely. A set of decent room speakers, a couple of books that you have been wanting read and earphones to listen to music in public places can be great when traveling alone. Also, going on a solo trip means you will have to learn to do a lot of things on your own, and that includes eating at a restaurant alone. Don’t fret to ask the waiter for a table for one, and ease yourself into the process with a table by the window where you can people watch, or you could always rely on the companions mentioned above.

8. Purchase a local SIM card

If you are traveling abroad, save yourself a whole lot of money and buy a local SIM card. It is the safer and more economical option. You would be heavily reliant on Google Maps, and instead of splurging on ridiculous roaming charges, get yourself a local sim card, and continue using your phone while worrying less about the enormous phone bill that would have been waiting for you at home.

9. Remember to unplug

You will visit many beautiful places and there will be a ton of experiences you will want to capture on your phone or camera. Creating a visual journal of your experience is important, but also remember to unplug and keep the gadgets away sometimes to just be in the moment. There is something magical about being present in the moment without unnecessary distractions. It will only help you appreciate and cherish that moment more.

10. Confidence is key

Trust your gut, but don’t overboard with your intuition and make informed decisions. Be aware of your surroundings, and you should be good. If you’re ever in a situation where you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, excuse yourself and leave immediately.

11. Book a safe accommodation

Mostly, during a solo trip in India, one of the biggest concern is safety. Finding a safe and comfortable hotel can help win half the battle. Before selecting a hotel to stay, read its reviews on booking platforms like Booking.com and TripAdvisor. Ensure it matches your requirements. You can also book with trusted hotel chains like Treebo Hotels in India which offer value-for-money accommodation and great experience across major cities. Such brands assure your safety and high quality service standards.

So, pack up and get going! A solo trip gives you a wealth of experiences and memories that you’ll hold dear for a lifetime and your first solo travel experience will rarely ever be your last. If you have done this before, share these hacks with your girlfriends who are yet to go solo!