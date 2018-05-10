Home Business

Crude price rise rubs NR growers the right way

With crude oil prices slowly inching towards $80/barrel, synthetic rubber is becoming less attractive for rubber-based industries, including tyre makers, boosting the price of natural rubber.

Published: 10th May 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of an oil pump. (Photo | Reuters)

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: With crude oil prices slowly inching towards $80/barrel, synthetic rubber is becoming less attractive for rubber-based industries, including tyre makers, boosting the price of natural rubber (NR).

The market rates of NR shot past `120/kg recently with the crude prices touching the highest since 2014. The NR price in India had reached an all-time high at `243 per kg in 2011 when the global crude oil averaged above 100$/barrel. Since then, NR prices have been on a downward spiral, hitting a low of `95/kg in 2015.

The US' withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal is set to drive up crude oil prices even further. Global NR prices touched `118 per kg on Thursday while in India the RSS-4 variety is trading at `122/kg.

"It's widely observed the demand for NR picks up when the prices of crude oil and corresponding synthetic rubber go up," said N M Mathew, vice chairman, Indian Rubber Institute. He said despite the upcoming monsoon, domestic production will pick up once NR prices register a significant growth.

On the factors affecting NR price, N Rajagopal, secretary-in-charge, Rubber Board India, said the demand for NR from China and currency exchange rates play a prominent role in determining its price.

China is the largest consumer of NR, using close to 40 per cent of the total global production. With decades of fast-paced growth led by exports, the global recession had forced the Chinese economy to transition more into a domestic consumption-led economy. This had resulted in a slowdown and depleting demand which is now stabilising with the economy posting a stable growth rate in the past few quarters, experts said.

The drop in the value of rupee against the dollar might also help domestic NR prices increase as imports become less attractive. The rupee breached 67 to the US dollar on Wednesday, which is a 15-month low. As global rubber prices increase, Indian manufacturers will be forced to turn to domestic producers to meet their demand which, in turn, will benefit the local rubber farmers. However, block rubber from East Asian markets still trades `25-`30 cheaper per kg when compared to domestic sheet rubber varieties. Block rubber constitutes about 70 per cent of the rubber imported by the tyre-manufacturing companies in India.

Siby Moniapally, secretary, Indian Rubber Growers' Association, said with the US, the world's largest economy, posting robust economic growth figures, ''we expect a growing demand for consumables like automobiles.'' He reiterated the fact that with the crude oil prices rising, synthetic rubber is becoming less attractive for manufacturers, making NR more attractive.

The high growth rate of Indian economy has resulted in record demand for NR in the past few years with consumption crossing well over 10 lakh tonnes. Sadly, with global NR prices staying lower than domestic supply, imports have been flooding the market.

On the rubber growers' plight, Thomson M, a resident of Waynad, said anything less than `120 per kg makes it difficult to meet the production cost. He said the government's support price of `150 per kg is often delayed by months, making it hard for farmers to sustain themselves.

With the global GDP growing 3.8 per cent last year, its strongest year since 2011, there is hope for global demand picking up further to result in a possible NR price hike. Initiatives like the East-Asian countries' (Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia) efforts to limit export of NR earlier this year can further boost global NR prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crude oil prices natural rubber prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal

Bank shares plunge nearly 9 per cent on disappointing Q4 show

Union Bank of India posts loss in fourth quarter

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies