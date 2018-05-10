Home Business

Real performing India is not on radar: Economist S Gurumurthy

Gurumurthy stressed on the need for the government and business associations to look beyond policy making and support for metro cities.

Published: 10th May 2018 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

S Gurumurthy, economic expert speaking at FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting on Wednesday. (EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as India’s GDP growth rises in the high-single digits, policy makers and industry bodies must push for the development of small industrial enterprises or districts, said economist S Gurumurthy, at the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting held in Chennai on Thursday.

“The real performing India is not even on policymakers’ or industry bodies’ radar,” he said, stressing on the need for the government and business associations to look beyond policy making and support for metro cities.

“Do you know which place has the highest per capita income in India? It is not Kolkata or Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai. It is a place called Morbi in Gujarat,” he said. “Out of 2.4 lakh people, 1.4 lakh people are employed… You go to Surat, Ludhiana, Sivakasi, Tirupur... this is where real industrial development comes from,” he  said.

While knitwear exports from Tirupur have exploded, he said, 67 per cent of these exporters are not educated above the 10th standard and there is no centrally connected infrastructure. Exporters also export on thin margins due to global competition. “Industrial demand will not go up unless we strengthen smaller industries and districts and I appeal to industrial bodies to help lift smaller industries and districts,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurumurthy Indian economy GDP GDP growth FICCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Walmart shares sink after Rs 1 lakh crore Flipkart buyout

Panel to review Finance Commission Terms of Reference

Iran nuclear deal exit by US leads to spurt in oil prices

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona