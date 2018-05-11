Home Business

Indian Bank to shift focus to retail, agriculture and MSME sectors

The lender, however, reported a 59 per cent decline in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, due to the hardening of the bond yields and as provisions for bad loans more than doubled.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kishor Kharat, MD and CEO, Indian Bank announces financial results for the quarter/year that ended on March 31, 2018 at Corporate Office. (EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Public sector lender Indian Bank on Thursday said it is planning to slowly shift focus from the corporate sector to the risk-prone agriculture, retail and MSME (RAM) industries.

“Agriculture as a sector may be risk-prone, but the returns are way higher than the returns from corporates. We get nearly 2 per cent more than the standard 7.8 per cent.  1.5 per cent comes from Central government subsidies and about 50 bps from Basel,” said an executive during an event held in Chennai on Thursday.

“We are actually becoming risk averse by diversifying into the RAM sector which has seen a growth of 26.12 per cent this year,” he added.

The lender, however, reported a 59 per cent decline in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, due to the hardening of the bond yields and as provisions for bad loans more than doubled.

For the fourth quarter, the bank’s provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 1,546.33 crore, more than double from Rs 806.91 crore in the year-ago period.

However, Indian Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) were at Rs 11,990.14 crore as of March 31, up from Rs 9,865.13 crore in the year-ago period. The company also said that it would have achieved its 3 per cent NPA target this year if not for the bond yields and the issuance of stricter NPA norms by the Reserve Bank of India in February this year.

The company also said it has seen a reduction of Rs  2000 crores in stressed assets during the year due to the recovery of the steel sector and growth from the automobile industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Bank MSME Agriculture Banking Retail Sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Oil

Amid looming US sanctions, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited's snags might worsen due to Iranian stake

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC South Zone’s business grows by 9 per cent

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India posts Rs 2,583 crore net loss

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies