Tata Motors' global sales up by 40 per cent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Motors on Friday said it has recorded a 40 per cent rise in global wholesales volumes for April 2018, with more than 70 per cent of the uptick coming from the performance of the Jaguar LandRover segment. The Jaguar Land Rover unit sold 45,284 vehicles, which also included 8,095 units sold by CJLR - the joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles. Jaguar’s sales rose nearly 18 per cent when compared to April 2017, while Land Rover was up nearly 4 per cent. Tata Motors launched Jaguar I-Pace in March this year.

The I-Pace is considered to be Tesla’s first competitor for its premium long-range all-electric cars. Tata’s total global wholesales volume, which constitutes the performance of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles, stood at 102,297 vehicles as against the 73,691 sold in the year-ago period.

The demand for commercial vehicles in the domestic and international markets also lifted the automaker’s sales performance. The commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range saw sales hit 39,678 units, when compared to 18,844 units sold in the same period last year. More than 90 percent of the sales growth came from sales in India.