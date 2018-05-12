Home Business

Tata Motors' global sales up by 40 per cent

Tata’s total global wholesales volume, which constitutes the performance of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles, stood at 102,297 vehicles.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Motors on Friday said it has recorded a 40 per cent rise in global wholesales volumes for April 2018, with more than 70 per cent of the uptick coming from the performance of the Jaguar LandRover segment. The Jaguar Land Rover unit sold 45,284 vehicles, which also included 8,095 units sold by CJLR - the joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles. Jaguar’s sales rose nearly 18 per cent when compared to April 2017, while Land Rover was up nearly 4 per cent. Tata Motors launched Jaguar I-Pace in March this year.

The I-Pace is considered to be Tesla’s first competitor for its premium long-range all-electric cars. Tata’s total global wholesales volume, which constitutes the performance of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles, stood at 102,297 vehicles as against the 73,691 sold in the year-ago period.

The demand for commercial vehicles in the domestic and international markets also lifted the automaker’s sales performance. The commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range saw sales hit 39,678 units, when compared to 18,844 units sold in the same period last year. More than 90 percent of the sales growth came from sales in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Motors automobile industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Indian pharma firms bear brunt of US President Trump drug stance

Fortis

Certainty of liquidity convinces Fortis Board

ArcelorMittal Q1 net profit up 19 per cent at USD 1.2 billion

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood