Home Business

Taxing farm income has always been under consideration of successive governments: Niti Aayog

Taxing the agriculture income has always been a politically sensitive issue and governments have refrained from doing so.

Published: 13th May 2018 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Niti Aayog headquarters in New Delhi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar today said imposition of tax on agriculture income has always been considered by 'successive governments', even as he cautioned that any such move should be taken once the sector is productive and attached to modern scientific methods.

He further said the government think tank will come out with a development agenda for New India 2022' by July, which will spell out strategy for expediting economic growth.

"Taxing agriculture income has always been under consideration of successive governments. We have to first ensure that our agriculture become productive and is put on a modern scientific basis," he said in a tweet.

Kumar was replying to a question on twitter whether taxing agriculture income beyond a threshold is a good idea as presented in the Kelkar report.

Taxing the agriculture income has always been a politically sensitive issue and governments have refrained from doing so.

Last year , a controversy had erupted after Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy at a press conference had said the agricultural income above certain threshold should be taxed.

However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had later clarified that there was no such proposal and the Centre has no power to impose tax on agricultural income.

The Niti Aayog too had quickly distanced itself from the comment, saying it was the personal view of Debroy.

In a reply to another question on corruption leading to slowness in growth, the Niti Aayog Vice Chairman accepted that corruption is a real issue in the country.

Replying to a query on government's disinvestment programme, he said, "In some cases finding a strategic partner is far better than just divesting partially. Therefore privatization is preferred."

"Yes corruption is a real issue. However, it is a state issue as you say. @NITIAayog will try to devise some kind of a competitive challenge among states to encourage them to tackle this," he added.

On US sanctions on Iran, Kumar said there is a suggestion to re-start rupee-rial bilateral trade.

"This was quite successful during the last sanctions. EU countries are unlikely to follow the US and so these may not bite anyways," Kumar noted.

Touching various other points, he said India needs to do far more on greening the country. "We should permit corporates to take up commercial forestry on degraded lands. Also, compensatory forestation options should be strictly enforced."

On if MNREGA can be used for afforestation, Kumar said it should be used for re-forestation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Niti Aayog agriculture income tax farm income

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
BANK

State-run lender Oriental Bank of Commerce posts 16.50 billion fourth-quarter loss

Reliance Jio files complaint against Bharti Airtel over Apple Watch service; Airtel refutes charge

air india

Air India records 20 per cent growth in revenue 

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'
Take a look back at Deepika Padukone's various outfit styles and looks at the 71st Cannes film festival. The Indian film actress made two red carpet appearances at the prestigious event. Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani captioned the actress' l
IN PICTURES: Decoding Deepika Padukone's fashion at the Cannes Film Festival 2018