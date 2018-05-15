Home Business

Sathyam scam: SC acquits Ramalinga Raju's co-brother Srinivasa Raju, says he was not a promoter

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted Chintalapati Srinivasa Raju, co-brother of disgraced Satyam Computer Services Ltd chairman B Ramalinga Raju, from charges of being a promoter in the firm and, alo

Published: 15th May 2018 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted Chintalapati Srinivasa Raju, co-brother of disgraced Satyam Computer Services Ltd chairman B Ramalinga Raju, from charges of being a promoter in the firm and, along with 13 other individuals, amassing nearly Rs 2,000 crore illegal wealth. The Satyam scam was regarded as one of the biggest corporate frauds.

The Supreme Court has declared that Srinivasa Raju was rather duped by promoters Ramalinga Raju and his brother Rama Raju, as they had mentioned him as a promoter in various letters to stock exchanges without his consent and knowledge.

“The fact that appellant (Srinivasa Raju) was not involved with fraudulent manipulation is clear from the fact that he ceased to be an executive director in the year 2000, while fraudulent manipulation of the accounts began from 2001,” the judgement stated.

It also provided evidence that Srinivasa Raju had retained a major part of his shares in SCSL until 2008, while the promoters had disposed their holdings by 2006 as they were aware of the credit crunch the company was facing.

Srinivasa Raju had also revealed that he had been selling his stake at Satyam only to fund his venture capital business and that he had not sold all shares in one go, but only when there was a business requirement.

The Supreme Court has also revealed that the manipulation of financial statements by promoters Ramalinga Raju and his cohorts was suppressed from the Board of Directors. Therefore, Srinivasa Raju, who was a non-executive director who was not involved in the day-to-day affairs of the company, was a victim of the fraud perpetrated by the SCSL chairman.

However, the judgement said promoters Ramalinga Raju and Rama Raju have been allegedly in possession of the UPSI, are said to have violated the SEBI Act and PIT Regulations, and will be investigated further in the case.

The Satyam scam broke out in 2009 when the then chairman Ramalinga Raju had sent a letter to the investors, employees of Satyam Computers and the government, confessing to a Rs 7,136 crore fraud committed by him, his relatives and a few employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Booked for cheating in Niravgate, former PNB honcho Usha Usha Ananthasubramanian set to lose job

Wholesale, retail inflation shoots up in April

NALCO eyes 15 per cent more revenue in FY 2018-19

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets